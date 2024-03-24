GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Probe launched into recruiting agencies that sent Indians to war-torn Ukraine: V. Muraleedharan

Three men from Kerala are among those stranded in Ukraine after being lured with a promise of job in Russian army

March 24, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said on Sunday that authorities have launched an investigation into agencies that recruited Indians to go to war-torn Ukraine after luring them with the promise of a lucrative job in Russian army.

He said the Central government is making all possible efforts to bring back all Indians stranded in the conflict zone, and procedures are underway to take legal action against the agencies that recruited them.

“Steps are being taken by the Central investigating agencies to initiate legal action against persons belonging to some of the recruiting agencies,” Mr. Muraleedharan told the media persons here.

Three young men from Kerala are among those stranded in Ukraine after being lured with the promise of a job in the Russian army, and were allegedly forced to fight in the ongoing war.

According to the families of the three men, they were taken to Russia by a recruitment agency with the promise of a salary of ₹2.5 lakh, and on reaching there, their passports and mobile phones were taken away.

