Probe launched into puja at Ponnambalamedu after ‘trespassing’

May 16, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident in which a group of people trespassed and performed a puja at Ponnambalamedu, a protected forest area under the Ranni Forest Division in Pathanamthitta district.

The incident came to light after a video footage of a man performing the ritual emerged in the public domain and subsequently went viral on social media.

Ponnambalamedu, which falls within the interior reaches of the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), is deemed to be the original abode of the presiding deity of the Sabarimala temple. Located opposite the Sabarimala temple, it is regarded as a strategically and spiritually important area where the holy ritual of ‘deeparadhana’ is performed during the Makaravilakku festival at the hill shrine.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan has directed the commissioner of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to probe the episode and submit a detailed report. The Pathanamthitta District Collector too has been directed to submit a report in this regard.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the TDB, a case has been registered against Narayana Swami, who led the group, and other group members at the Pachakkanam forest station under the Pampa forest range of PTR.

“The person performing the puja in the video was identified as Narayana Swami, a native of Palakkad. A report has been filed in connection with this at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Ranni,” said an official.

According to the official, Mr. Swami, along with four others, trespassed to Ponnambalamedu through the forest areas by avoiding the road. “Had they gone through the road, they would have been blocked at the forest checkpost by the Forest team. Mr. Swami, who reportedly assisted the priests at Sabarimala a few years ago, could be identified with the help of TDB officials,” he added.

The TDB, meanwhile, has lodged a complaint against Mr. Swami with the Pathanamthitta district police. “The man who leads the group had been a regular face in Sabarimala during the annual pilgrimage season as well as during the monthly pujas. The exact date and timing of the puja performed is yet to be ascertained,” said a top TDB official.