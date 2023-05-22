Probe launched into fund collection in the name of Arikompan

May 22, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

It is said that some groups have launched the fund collection drive through social media groups promising to bring Arikompan back to Chinnakkanal; a direction has been issued to the special branch for probing the incident

A probe has been launched into a report that money was being collected through social media in the name of supporting the translocated tusker Arikompan.

According to sources, some groups launched a fund collection drive through social media groups promising to bring backArikompan to Chinnakkanal.

A direction has been issued to the special branch for probing the incident. In a press meeting, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran had pointed to the reports about fund collection in the name of Arikompan. It was alleged that ₹7 lakh were collected through social media for the tusker.

Minister of Forests A.K. Saseendaran said the Forest department also heard about the fund collection drive. “Without proper details, how can we take action? As per the High Court direction, the Forest department translocated the tusker to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR), and now the tusker is inside the forest. How can we bring the animal back?” said the Minister.

High range Circle Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Arun R.S., who led the capturing and translocation of the tusker, also said the Forest department had not received such complaints. “If there are such incidents, the police should probe these cheating cases,” said Mr Arun.

Idukki District Police Chief V.U. Kuriakose also denied receiving any complaints. Meanwhile, after camping at Megamalai under the Tamil Nadu forest area for over two weeks, Arikompan is now roaming near Mullakkudy under Periyar Tiger Reserve(PTR). According to Forest department officials, the tusker returned to the Kerala forest border four days ago and is now camping in the State forest area.

“The Mullakkudy area is near where the tusker was released. The area has enough food and water,” said a Forest department official.