Probe launched into distribution of police medals containing errors

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Administration) S. Sateesh Bino has been entrusted with an inquiry into the distribution of Chief Minister’s Police Medals that had glaring spelling mistakes. State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb instituted the probe and also ordered the immediate recall of the medals with errors. A Thiruvananthapuram-based firm had been entrusted with making the medals. While the order for 264 medals were placed on October 23, they were supplied on October 29. The medals were apparently cleared for distribution by a testing committee tasked with checking the supplied goods.