ADVERTISEMENT

Probe launched into axing of tree on school compound

October 11, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest department and the Kannur Town police have officially registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the incident in which a tree on the premises of the Government Lower Primary School at Thavakara, Kannur, was axed as it obstructed the view of the hoarding of a government advertisement. A complaint in this regard was filed by the headmaster of the school.

According to the complaint, three persons illegally entered the school premises and cut the tree claiming that it obstructed a state government advertisement hoarding.

The controversy began on Friday (October 6) when two individuals approached the school insisting on the removal of tree branches that obstructed the view of a billboard located on top of a building near the main entrance. However, the school authorities told them that proper procedures had to be followed to remove trees from government-owned land.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, on Saturday morning, three persons, reportedly armed with tools, forcibly entered the premises and proceeded to cut the branches of a tree near the main entrance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US