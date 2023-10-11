Probe launched into axing of tree on school compound

October 11, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - KANNUR

The Forest department and the Kannur Town police have officially registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the incident in which a tree on the premises of the Government Lower Primary School at Thavakara, Kannur, was axed as it obstructed the view of the hoarding of a government advertisement. A complaint in this regard was filed by the headmaster of the school.

According to the complaint, three persons illegally entered the school premises and cut the tree claiming that it obstructed a state government advertisement hoarding.

The controversy began on Friday (October 6) when two individuals approached the school insisting on the removal of tree branches that obstructed the view of a billboard located on top of a building near the main entrance. However, the school authorities told them that proper procedures had to be followed to remove trees from government-owned land.

Nevertheless, on Saturday morning, three persons, reportedly armed with tools, forcibly entered the premises and proceeded to cut the branches of a tree near the main entrance.