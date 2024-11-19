Probe into woman missing case unearths murder in Kerala’s Alappuzha

The police on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) unearthed the murder of a 40-year-old woman, who had been reported missing from Karunagapally in Kollam earlier this month, finding her body buried at Karoor, Ambalappuzha, in Alappuzha district of Kerala.

The victim was identified as Vijayalakshmi, a native of Karunagapally.

According to the Ambalappuzha police, a preliminary examination confirmed the body to be that of Vijayalakshmi, though official identification is still pending. “Initial findings point to a murder, and the body matches the description of the missing woman’’, said an official.

Accused confesses

The breakthrough came after Jayachandran, a 50-year-old man from Karoor, was taken into custody on Monday. During interrogation, he confessed to killing Vijayalakshmi and burying her near his house.

The incident came to light when Vijayalakshmi’s family reported her missing to the Karunagapally police on November 13. She had reportedly been missing since November 6. Her mobile phone was later found abandoned on a Kannur-bound KSRTC bus in Ernakulam. Investigation into the phone records revealed frequent communication with Jayachandran, leading to his apprehension.

During questioning, Jayachandran admitted to killing Vijayalakshmi and burying her body at a construction site at his neighbourhood. He reportedly lured Vijayalakshmi to his house on November 6, offering to visit the Ambalappuzha temple together. The murder took place while his wife and child were away.

Officials said Jayachandran had grown suspicious of Vijayalakshmi having an affair with another person. During an altercation, the accused allegedly struck her on the head with an iron rod, killing her. He then dragged her body to the under-construction building and buried it there.

Vijayalakshmi, who had been separated from her husband, was working at the Azheekkal fish harbour near Karunagapally. Jayachandran, a fisherman, too had been working at the same place. The two had reportedly been in a relationship for two years. The police are also investigating possible financial dealings between them.