Probe into varsity seal, answer sheets at accused’s house

The State police have opened a separate inquiry into the seizure of at least 83 purportedly Kerala University answer books during a search at the house of Students Federation of India (SFI) leader Sivarenjith at Attukal on Sunday.

The Cantonment police inspected his house after he emerged as the prime suspect in the near-fatal stabbing of fellow SFI activist Akhil at University College last Friday.

Investigators also stumbled upon a seal used by the Director of Physical Training, Kerala University, from the house. Officials said a preliminary inquiry revealed that the seal was a forged one. The director testified to the police that the original seal was in his possession and safe custody at his office, they said.

However, questions remain about the provenance of the answer sheets and the possible use of the forged seal for illegal purposes. Some of the answer sheets were seen filled while the bulk of them was blank. Only a detailed criminal investigation would bring out the truth. The seizures had cast a cloud of suspicion over the inviolability of public exams and university tests held at University College in recent years.

College authorities are required to keep leftover answer sheets in safe custody after examinations. Or they have to return the answer sheets to the university to prevent misuse.

In the light of the seizures, the police are secretly verifying how Sivarenjith emerged first in the Public Service Commission test for recruitment as constables to the Kerala Armed Police Battalion (Four). The PSC published the rank list on July 1. A.N. Nazeem, second accused in the stabbing case, is ranked 28th on the list.

An official said the inquiry was focussed on finding out whether Sivarenjith had used the ‘forged’ seal of the physical examination director to fabricate fake certificates to gain extra marks for ‘trumped-up’ sports achievements.

Arrested

Meanwhile, the police on Monday arrested two SFI leaders, Naseem, 29, and Sivarenjith, 21, in connection with the knife attack.