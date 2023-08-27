HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe into suspected suicide of newly wed woman

August 27, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Aruvikkara police have commenced a probe into the death of a newly wed woman who was found hanging in her husband’s house early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Reshma, 23, of Poikamukku in Attingal. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom in her husband Akshay Raj’s house in Aruvikkara. The coupled married in June.

According to the police, she was found dead around 3 a.m. by her parents-in-law. The incident occurred when Akshay was not at home.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056) (EOM)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.