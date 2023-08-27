Probe into suspected suicide of newly wed woman

The Aruvikkara police have commenced a probe into the death of a newly wed woman who was found hanging in her husband’s house early Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Reshma, 23, of Poikamukku in Attingal. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom in her husband Akshay Raj’s house in Aruvikkara. The coupled married in June.
According to the police, she was found dead around 3 a.m. by her parents-in-law. The incident occurred when Akshay was not at home.
(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056) (EOM)
