Probe into suspected suicide of newly wed woman

August 27, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Aruvikkara police have commenced a probe into the death of a newly wed woman who was found hanging in her husband’s house early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Reshma, 23, of Poikamukku in Attingal. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom in her husband Akshay Raj’s house in Aruvikkara. The coupled married in June.

According to the police, she was found dead around 3 a.m. by her parents-in-law. The incident occurred when Akshay was not at home.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056) (EOM)