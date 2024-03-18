ADVERTISEMENT

Probe into suspected death by suicide

March 18, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadakkavoor police commenced an investigation into the suspected death by suicide of a 19-year-old pregnant woman on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Lakshmi alias Ammu of Ottur. She was found hanging from the window of her rented house at Sankaranmukku near Manamboor.

According to the police, Lakshmi, a final-year undergraduate student in a private college in Chempakamangalam, was married to Kiran, an autorickshaw driver. The woman, who was one-and-a-half months pregnant, is suspected to have been barred by Kiran and his family from continuing her studies. Such circumstances could have prompted her to take the extreme step, an official said.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

