Probe into ‘suicide bid’

The Gandhinagar police have launched a probe into the alleged suicide attempt by a COVID-19 patient, who was the victim in the ambulance rape case at Aranmula, at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Thursday.

As per reports the 19-year-old woman allegedly attempted to hang herself in a bathroom at an isolation ward here.

Timely rescue

She was rescued by the timely intervention of the hospital staff. The incident is said to have occurred around 1.30 p.m.

“There are no complaints so far, but we have been alerted about the incident,” said the Station House Officer, Gandhinagar.

