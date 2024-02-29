GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe into skeletal remains found on Kerala University campus gains momentum

February 29, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kazhakuttom police on Thursday recovered the driving license of a 39-year-old Thalassery native near the skeletal remains that were found on the Karyavattom campus of Kerala University a day ago.

While the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the license belongs to one Avinash Anand. A preliminary inquiry has found Avinash’s family to have relocated to Chennai several years ago.

A case had been filed by his relatives in Chennai after Avinash was reported to have gone missing in 2017. He is believed to have worked in Technopark and Infopark. His father is expected to reach Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, the police said.

The Thiruvananthapuram City police have also commenced a scrutiny of man-missing cases reported in the recent past in police stations in the region.

The skeletal remains were found by a pump operator in an abandoned water tank near the Botany department on the campus on Wednesday.

Forensic experts and police officials also discovered a shirt, trousers, bag, tie, and a pair of spectacles inside the tank where the skeleton was found. A rope attached to the skeleton with a noose-like knot at one end suggested the possibility of suicide. The deceased person is suspected to have entered the tank through a manhole, official sources said.

The skeleton, believed to be nearly a year old, has been sent for forensic tests. The police have sealed the tank and its immediate surroundings. A case has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and inquest proceedings have been completed.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.