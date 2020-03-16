Probe into rising number of deaths

KOTTAYAM

16 March 2020 23:13 IST

Psychiatric hospitals and rehabilitation centres in Kottayam in the spotlight

Taking note of the rising number of deaths at psychiatric hospitals and rehabilitation centres, the Kottayam district administration has launched a probe into the episode.

According to officials, District Collector P.K. Sudheer Babu has directed the Drugs Control Department to probe the case and submit a report. The action followed a preliminary report submitted by District Medical Officer Jacob Varghese.

After the three deaths which were reported at the Puthujeevan Trust Hospital for Psychological Medicine and De-addiction, Changanassery, between February 23 and 28, five inmates at the Sanjeevani Psycho-social Rehabilitation Centre at Karukachal died between March 9 and 13.

More deaths

Similarly, three patients at the Jeevan Jyothi Ashram at Kurichi were reported dead between March 10 and 14. Further, around nine inmates from these centres have been shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, after their health condition deteriorated suddenly.

Though the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, preliminary assessment by medical experts pointed out the deteriorating health condition of these patients following the usage of a particular brand of anti-psychotic drug. Accordingly, the health officials have collected samples of the particular drug for an examination by the drugs control unit.

No COVID-19 infection

Meanwhile, an examination of the samples collected from the deceased at Sanjeevani and Jeevan Jyothi here on Monday confirmed that they had not been infected by the SARS-CoV2 virus.