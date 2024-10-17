Probe into private schools violating education rules in Kerala

The Education department has started an investigation to find out mushrooming private schools in Kerala that are functioning in violation of rules, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said here on Wednesday.

He said the Director of Public Instruction had been deputed to lead the investigation in all districts with the help of junior education officials to identify such schools. “Stringent action will be taken against such schools,” Mr. Sivankutty said.

At a press conference here, he also hinted at action against aided schools that are still collecting huge money from parents towards ‘donation’ or building funds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.