GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe into private schools violating education rules in Kerala

Published - October 17, 2024 10:56 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI

The Education department has started an investigation to find out mushrooming private schools in Kerala that are functioning in violation of rules, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said here on Wednesday.

He said the Director of Public Instruction had been deputed to lead the investigation in all districts with the help of junior education officials to identify such schools. “Stringent action will be taken against such schools,” Mr. Sivankutty said.

At a press conference here, he also hinted at action against aided schools that are still collecting huge money from parents towards ‘donation’ or building funds.

Published - October 17, 2024 10:56 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.