Probe into Pampa sand removal sought

Thiruvananthapuram

06 June 2020 22:51 IST

Chennithala says the govt had circumvented the Forest Conservation Act

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday demanded an anti-corruption inquiry into the government’s decision to permit Kerala Clays and Ceramic Products, a Kannur-based public sector entity headed by a functionary of the CPI(M), to mine and transport costly river sand from Triveni at Pampa. In a letter to the director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mr. Chennithala said the government had used flood preparedness as a cover to circumvent the Forest Conservation Act to accord financial advantage to a public sector entity.

Advertising

Advertising