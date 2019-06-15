Probe into online vilification of Kerala Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac

The Police have opened an inquiry to identify those responsible for a communally charged online vilification campaign against Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac.

In a complaint to the State Police Chief, Dr. Isaac's office said that the suspects had deceptively used the logo of a television channel and superimposed a digital news caption accusing the Minister of having denigrated the Hindu religion.

His office named the Facebook group called Essense Global, and two persons identified as Dibin Lal and P.V. Subash as the main suspects. He said that they had attempted to incite communal feeling by warning "Hindu comrades" against Dr. Isaac.