Probe into newborn baby’s sale gathers momentum

May 04, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The probe conducted by the Thampanoor police into the alleged sale of a newborn baby last month has gathered pace with the investigators identifying the biological mother of the child.

The investigation team gathered clues to deduce that the one-month-old child belonged to one Anju who hails from Kazhivoor near Kanjiramkulam. However, the woman was not at home when they had gone to her house a few days ago. Her mother claimed ignorance of her whereabouts, an official said.

While little is known about Anju is that she is believed to have separated from her husband and lived with her partner, identified as Jithu. She had allegedly entered into a clandestine agreement with Nedumcaud native Lally who had ‘bought’ the child for ₹3 lakh. The baby, who was born in the Government Women and Children Hospital at Thycaud on April 7, was allegedly sold on April 11, a day after Anju was discharged.

The police have received no finding that suggested the role of any hospital employee in the illegal sale. Both Anju and Lally are currently accused in the case registered under the Juvenile Justice Act.

