Probe into murder of former police officer in Kottayam

The Gandhinagar police here on Sunday launched a probe into the suspected murder of a retired Sub-Inspector of police.

The deceased was identified as C.R.Sasidharan, 62. His body was found lying in a pool of blood on the wayside near the Government Medical College.

The police have taken a person, who lives in the neighbourhood of the victim, into custody for interrogation.

According to officials, the victim had gone out for morning walk when he was subjected to a brutal attack by a sharp-edged weapon. A postmortem examination later attributed the cause of death to injuries on the head and the hand.

Preliminary investigations suggested that the victim had recently entered into an altercation with one of his neighbours.

Based on the finding, the person has been taken into custody and is being interrogated.

They, however, are yet to dig out any solid evidence pointing to his involvement in the crime.

The body was handed over to his relatives after the post mortem examination.

A special team led by the Deputy Police Superintendent R.Sreekumar has been constituted to probe the case.