Probe into money chain scam on: CM

A police investigation into the complaint that school students had fallen prey to a money chain fraud in the State Capital is on, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Thursday.

Promising stern action, the Chief Minister said the State government would examine whether more school and professional college students had been cheated in the scam. The matter was raised in the House by Mons Joseph, MLA, through a short-notice question.

Three students, Akhil, Ebin Thomas and Nilamudeen, had filed a complaint before the City Police Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram, on June 15 stating that they were cheated of ₹2.38 lakh in an alleged money chain scam.

The complaint had been forwarded to the State House Officer, Mannanthala, for further action. The police would also look into reports that the money chain firm was running an office in Thiruvananthapuram, the Chief Minister said.

Mentor scheme

In a bid to guard school students from unhealthy external influences, including substance abuse, the Education Department was planning to introduce a ‘mentor scheme’ in schools, the Chief Minister said.

Under the scheme, one teacher would be in charge of a group of students in every school. He urged Parent-Teacher Associations to take the initiative to post security guards in schools.

“There are many schools that lack guards or even compound walls. It is a fact that drug peddlers are targeting students,” he said.