Probe into inappropriate reference in teachers’ transfer order: Minister

Published - June 29, 2024 09:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said that an investigation will be held into inappropriate references in an order issued in connection with the transfer of five women schoolteachers from Government Higher Secondary School, Changanassery.

The Minister said no official had the right to issue such an order.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (FHSTA) has demanded that the transfer of the teachers be revoked immediately.

In a statement on Saturday, the FHSTA alleged the teachers’ transfer to Wayanad, Kannur, and Kozhikode was politically motivated.

Only the government had the right to prepare the school education calendar. However, failure in getting a timetable prepared by the local MLA implemented in the school was what led to the action, the FHSTA alleged.

The school parent-teacher association and the school management committee that were supposed to work for the school development were instead behaving with a vengeance against the teachers and leaving them demotivated. This was unacceptable. Officials who brought out inquiry report and order favourable to the PTA and SMC should not be encouraged, the FHSTA said.

