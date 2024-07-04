Probe into FMGE question paper sale on Telegram

The Thiruvananthapuram City Cybercrime Police have initiated a comprehensive probe against unidentified groups involved in the illicit sale of question papers for the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) on Telegram.

The Cyber Crime Police acted on tip-offs regarding offers for question papers for the FMGE, conducted by the National Board of Examinations, that is set to be held on July 6. The “advertisements” were detected on Telegram groups that have come under the scrutiny of law enforcement officers.

The police registered a case under the newly-enacted Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, on Thursday. This marks the first instance of such a case being filed under this legislation in the state.

Official sources have not ruled out the possibility of an inter-State racket involved in such illegal activities.

In response to the growing challenge of detecting and preventing cyber frauds, the Cyber Division of the Kerala Police has announced the implementation of round-the-clock cyber patrolling across various social media platforms, including Telegram channels. Such measures are aimed at curbing the dissemination of confidential examination materials and thereby, upholding the integrity of public examinations, the police said.