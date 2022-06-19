Probe into entry of expatriate at Loka Kerala Sabha

June 19, 2022 19:28 IST

Chief Marshal of the Assembly will conduct the inquiry

Speaker M.B. Rajesh on Sunday ordered a probe into the alleged incident of an Italy-based expatriate, who was not on the list of invitees to the third Loka Kerala Sabha, attending an open forum event.

The Assembly watch and ward had reportedly escorted her out of the Assembly complex after her presence was noticed near the Sabha TV office. The woman has been associated with a high profile confidence trickster, who was recently arrested on charges of peddling fake antiquities.

The Speaker has directed the Chief Marshal of the Assembly to conduct an inquiry. The investigation will look into how she managed to get inside the complex, bypassing security checks. There were speculations that she had entered along with the crew of a private television channel. Only non-resident Keralite (NoRKs) delegates of the Loka Kerala Sabha, special invitees and mediapersons were allowed entry to the Assembly, the event venue.

NoRKA-Roots vice chairperson P. Sreeramakrishnan said not a single non-member had managed to enter the deliberations. The woman who was being cited in the report was not in the list of delegates or among the special invitees for this year's edition. The public was allowed to enter the seminars and open forums which were held outside the Sabha, he said in a statement.