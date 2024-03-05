Probe into denial of hall ticket for Plus Two student

March 05, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The parent of a higher secondary student at Railway Higher Secondary School, Olavakode, raised a complaint against the school authorities for not permitting the student to take the ongoing Plus Two examination. The government has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The student was reportedly denied permission to write the Plus Two physics examination as his performance in the model examination had been poor. Although the student approached the school, he was not given his hall ticket.

In his complaint to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister, the parent alleged that the school authorities asked the student to write the Save-A-Year (SAY) examination instead.

Public Education Director S. Shanavas on Tuesday ordered an inquiry into the allegation following a directive by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty.