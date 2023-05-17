Probe into deaths of woman and infant at Puthenthope

May 17, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have commenced an investigation into the deaths of a 23-year-old woman and her infant who died of burn injuries at their house at Puthenthope on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Anju, who hailed from Venganoor, and her nine-month-old child David. While Anju was found dead in a bathroom, her son succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital early on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Anju’s relatives have accused her husband Raju Joseph of being responsible for the deaths. Her father, who submitted a formal complaint to the Kadinamkulam police, alleged that Raju used to manhandle her after she questioned his purported extramarital affairs. The couple had married one-and-a-half years ago.

The police have, however, not ruled out the possibility of suicide to be the cause of death.