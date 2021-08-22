Probe into death of pregnant woman

The district health authorities have launched a probe into the incident, in which a 23-year-old pregnant woman died at a private hospital in Pala the other day.

The death of Mahima Mathew, a native of Kanjirappally, created a flutter after the hospital that had treated her cited COVID-19 vaccine as one among the causes of her death.

The victim’s relatives, however, accused the hospital authority of negligence and following this, a post-mortem of the body was conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

“We are awaiting the autopsy report and based on this, a report will be submitted to the Director of Health Services,” said Jacob Varghese, District Medical Officer, Kottayam.