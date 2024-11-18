 />
Probe into death of nursing student

Published - November 18, 2024 07:47 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Veena George has ordered an investigation into the death of a 22-year-old nursing student in Pathanamthitta.

The deceased, identified as Ammu Sajeev, hailed from Ayirooppara in Thiruvananthapuram and was a student at the Government Nursing College in Pathanamthitta. She had fallen to her death from the college hostel building four days ago.

As part of the probe, a police team visited the college on Monday to record statements from faculty members and fellow students. Following the incident, the victim’s family filed a complaint with the college authorities, alleging suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Based on the complaint, the college Principal has issued memos to three of the victim’s fellow students, seeking their explanations regarding the incident.

