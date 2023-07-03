ADVERTISEMENT

Probe into death of newly wed woman

July 03, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kattakada police have commenced a probe into the mysterious death of a newly wed woman who was found hanging in her husband’s house late Saturday. Her family suspected foul play in the death.

The deceased was identified as Sona, 24, wife of Vipin of Panniyode. The couple married only two weeks ago.

According to the police, the woman was found hanging around 11.30 p.m. She was confirmed dead at the Government Medical College Hospital here. The police registered a case of unnatural death on the basis of a complaint by Sona’s family.

Sona has been working in a document writing firm in Kattakada, while Vipin is an auto-rickshaw driver. Sona’s family had initially objected to their relationship, but later relented to her desire to marry Vipin.

The family of the deceased claimed to have received information of her death from a neighbour and not her husband. Vipin, who told the police that he was unaware of the circumstances that led to the death, was taken into custody for questioning.

(Suicide prevention helpline: DISHA – 1056, 0471-2552056)

