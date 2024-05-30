GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Probe into CMRL payment: Shone George’s petition closed

Published - May 30, 2024 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The interim application of BJP leader Shone George seeking a probe by Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into the alleged financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, the now defunct firm of T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was closed by the Kerala High Court on Thursday.

Justice T. R. Ravi, who considered the case, closed the petition after noting that the SFIO was investigating the alleged transactions.

The court posted the petition of the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) challenging the SFIO investigation regarding its deals with CMRL to July 15.

Mr. George had earlier moved the High Court alleging that CMRL paid ₹1.72 crore to Exalogic Solutions without receiving any services. He had sought a directive to investigate the overseas account of Exalogic Solutions in his interim application.

However, the Bench noted that the petition became fructuous as the key prayer seeking an SFIO investigation was fulfilled.

