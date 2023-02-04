Probe into attack on woman near Kanakakkunnu

February 04, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Museum police have commenced investigation into the alleged assault of a woman by two unidentified persons near the Kanakakkunnu Palace late Friday.

The incident occurred on the Kanaka Nagar road barely 200 metres away from the Museum police station around 11.30 p.m. when the complainant, who is a college teacher, was walking towards her home nearby after attending a literary festival at the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises.

The motorcycle-borne perpetrators who came from behind assaulted her by slapping her on her face and neck. The duo fled from the area after the complainant fell down on the road side. Despite the woman rushing to the police station nearby within a few minutes, the police could not apprehend the perpetrators. The police suspect the perpetrators to have made a chain-snatching attempt.

The lack of CCTV footage in the area has hampered investigation. The complainant too was not able to see the faces of the perpetrators, the police said.

With at least three similar atrocities against women being reported in the vicinity in the last three months, the State Women’s Commission has registered a case and has sought a report from the Museum police on the steps adopted to ensure the safety of women. A morning walker had been sexually assaulted by one person in October.