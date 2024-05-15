ADVERTISEMENT

Probe into assault on girl in Kasaragod intensified

Published - May 15, 2024 08:12 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

The Hozdurg police have intensified the investigation into the assault on a 10-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted from her home at Padanakkad in Kasaragod and robbed of gold ornaments.

The victim later reported that the suspect, who spoke Malayalam and wore a mask, covered her mouth and threatened to kill her. The suspect reportedly entered the house through the front door reportedly left open by the girl’s grandfather. The suspect had abandoned the girl two houses away, following which she went to a nearby house to seek help.

The girl sustained injuries in her eyes and neck during the robbery.

