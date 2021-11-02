Probe into alleged rape of girl

ALAPPUZHA

02 November 2021 22:52 IST

The Ramankary police have launched a probe into an alleged gang rape of a minor girl at Muttar in Kuttanad.

The alleged incident happened on Monday. According to the police complaint, the girl, a Plus Two student, was returning home from school when a five-member gang attacked and sexually assaulted her around 1 p.m.

The girl, from a Dalit community, revealed the incident to her parents after reaching home and the family lodged a police complaint. “We have registered a case based on the complaint. Her statements have been recorded and she will be subjected to a medical examination. She has given contradictory statements,” said an official, adding that they were yet to corroborate the authenticity of the allegations.

The police have collected CCTV visuals from nearby places and started examining it. District Police Chief G. Jaidev, Ambalappuzha Dy.SP. S.T. Suresh Kumar and other police officials visited the place where the alleged incident took place.