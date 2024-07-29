GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Probe into airgun attack gains momentum

Updated - July 29, 2024 09:49 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 09:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram City police team that has been investigating the airgun attack on a woman near West Fort suspected that the crime was a premeditated one, spurred by personal enmity.

Despite being unable to identify the assailant, the police have claimed to have made considerable progress in the probe and remained confident of a breakthrough without much ado.

The investigators also presumed that the perpetrator could have explored the locality in the days leading to the crime to familiarise the surroundings. Multiple teams have been constituted to pursue such angles, official sources said.

Meanwhile, the police have recovered CCTV footage that showed the car used by the suspect to have passed Kallambalam, an hour prior to the attack. Following the incident, the vehicle carrying a fake number plate proceeded towards Kottarakara.

The police are expected to record the statement of the victim, V.S. Shini, again on Tuesday. Moreover, forensic experts have been examining a fingerprint that was found on the calling ball, possibly belonging to the assailant.

