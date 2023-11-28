Probe intensified into alleged abduction attempt at Ayiroor two weeks ago

November 28, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have intensified the probe into an alleged attempt to kidnap a Class 1 student at Ayiroor two weeks ago.

The move comes against the backdrop of the kidnap for ransom and subsequent release of a six-year-old girl at Oyoor in Kollam.

The alleged incident reportedly took place on November 15. The girl, who was playing close to a fish pond behind her house, was allegedly gagged and taken to a nearby car by an unidentified man. Her mother had gone for a bath when the incident took place.

The complaint added that the gang freed the child and fled the area when she yelled. She then walked alone to her home.

Ayiroor station house officer Vipin U.P. said the investigation team had been examining footage obtained from several CCTV cameras installed outside houses in the area. Despite scouring nearly an hour of visual content, the police are yet to obtain images of the gang or the car.