HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Probe intensified into alleged abduction attempt at Ayiroor two weeks ago

November 28, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have intensified the probe into an alleged attempt to kidnap a Class 1 student at Ayiroor two weeks ago.

The move comes against the backdrop of the kidnap for ransom and subsequent release of a six-year-old girl at Oyoor in Kollam.

The alleged incident reportedly took place on November 15. The girl, who was playing close to a fish pond behind her house, was allegedly gagged and taken to a nearby car by an unidentified man. Her mother had gone for a bath when the incident took place.

The complaint added that the gang freed the child and fled the area when she yelled. She then walked alone to her home.

Ayiroor station house officer Vipin U.P. said the investigation team had been examining footage obtained from several CCTV cameras installed outside houses in the area. Despite scouring nearly an hour of visual content, the police are yet to obtain images of the gang or the car.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.