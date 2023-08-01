Probe instituted into stray dog deaths

August 01, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani has instituted a department inquiry into the alleged killing of nearly 20 stray dogs in a vacant land under the control of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Condemning the cruelty during her visit to the area in Vallakkadavu on Tuesday, Ms. Chinchurani told media persons that the department received information from a dog catcher that at least 20 dogs captured from outside and within the airport premises were tortured and buried alive on July 26 and 27. The animals were suspectedly caught under the pretext of putting them up for adoption.

The department retrieved the remains of eight dogs from the ‘burial site’, seven of which were decomposed. Among those killed were neutered dogs, Ms. Chinchurani added.

The Minister also claimed to have received information from the department staff that the dogs were transported in a vehicle allegedly owned by the Airport Authority of India.

The Valiyathura police have registered a case against four persons on the basis of a complaint by People for Animals, an animal rights NGO, which accused the group of maiming the dogs. They alleged that an unconfirmed substance was injected into the chests of the animals before burying them alive.