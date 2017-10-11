Probe in solar case a political vengeance: Congress

The Congress has termed the Cabinet decision to pursue the solar scam by ordering vigilance and criminal cases against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and his Ministerial colleagues as an act of political vengeance and politically motivated.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president M.M. Hassan said the party rejected the basic premise on which the Cabinet decisions were taken relying on the legal opinion of the Advocate General of Kerala and the Director of Public Prosecutions, both of whom were nominees of the CPI(M) and long-time fellow travellers. Besides, the Sivarajan Commission report had not been published and there was no means of knowing what its recommendations were.

The political nature of the decision was obvious because the State government did not seek the legal opinion of the Law Secretary. The timing of the announcement at a time when polling was on in the Vengara byelection, the broad hints dropped by CPI(M) leaders like former Minister T.K. Hamza and the Chief Minister’s announcement when read together brings out the political motives behind the move, Mr. Hassan said and added that the Cabinet had included some other matters that did not figure at any point of time during the course of the commission proceedings.

“The Chief Minister’s remarks that a leader like Oommen Chandy had sexually exploited a women was a reflection of cheap political vendetta. The government was trying to refurbish its disfigured image by attempting to put the UDF and Congress leaders in the docks en mass. The Congress is not afraid of any probe. We will face this devious political move to destroy us legally,” the KPCC president said. Mr. Hassan also tried to draw a contrast in the manner the government had handled the corruption allegations against certain BJP leaders

In reply to a question, Mr. Hassan said the party will consider petitioning the Chief Election Commissioner against the government’s action of ordering probes on the polling day to influence the outcome of the byelection.