Probe finds documents against Cardinal George Alencherry forged

The police investigation into a complaint that an attempt was made to defame Cardinal George Alencherry using forged bank transaction documents found that the documents were indeed forged.

Police sources said investigations revealed that the Cardinal, who is also the Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, did not operate any account in the private bank named in the complaint filed in February this year. The forged documents made an impression that the Cardinal transferred substantial sums of money from the private bank account.

The case relates to a complaint filed by Father Joby Maprakavil, executive director of Syro-Malabar Internet Mission, before the Kochi Central police in February. An FIR was registered on the complaint. The case was transferred to the Thrikkakara police station.

The complaint

The complaint said Bishop Jacob Manathodath, apostolic administrator of the Syro-Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam Angamaly, and Father Paul Thelakkatt, former official spokesman, had produced forged documents to defame the Cardinal.

The documents were handed over by Father Thelakkatt to Bishop Manathodath during the synod that began on January 7, 2019.

The police complaint caused quite a sensation in church circles as a section of the priests and laity came out in support of the two named in the complaint. There was also a demand for inquiry within the church to find out who might have actually produced the forged documents.

The propriety of filing a police complaint against a bishop and a fellow priest was also questioned in the church circles.