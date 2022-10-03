Probe finds alleged infidelity of main accused’s wife to be cause for Changanssery murder

Days after the police recovered the body of a person underneath the concrete floor of a house near Changanassery, the investigation has pointed to an alleged relationship between the wife of the key accused and the victim triggering the murder.

Officials said here on Monday said that the key accused Muthu Kumar had picked up an altercation with his wife, who is employed in a foreign country, over the issue a few days ago. The accused grew suspicious over his wife after she asked him to handover ₹5,000 to Binumon, the victim.

Unconvinced by her explanations, Muthukumar invited the victim to his residence for a drinking session and asked him to clarify on the same. The ensuing war of words between the two soon escalated into a fistfight and the accused, assisted by two of his friends, soon overpowered Binumon and beat him black and blue.

Upon finding Bindumon dead, the trio dug a pit inside Muthukumar’s house to bury the dead body and later constructed a concrete floor over the pit in an attempt to conceal the evidence. A search is on to trace the remaining two accused in the case.

Meanwhile, the police were slated to produce Muthukumar before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on Monday . A separate petition seeking his custody for detailed interrogation soon will be moved, said police officers.