Probe dismisses report of discrepancy in maize stock at Milma’s feed unit

August 22, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A probe by a panel of experts has found as “baseless” the alleged discrepancy in the physical stock of maize at the cattle feed factory of the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) at Malampuzha in Palakkad reported over a year ago.

The director board of the KCMMF, known by its brand name Milma, had ordered the probe earlier this year in the wake of the allegation raised by certain quarters that there had been some discrepancy in the actual stock of maize at the unit.

The board meeting held on July 22 this year discussed the issue and decided to set up a committee to look into the allegation. After visiting the factory and examining all records, the panel found that the suspected discrepancy in the stock arose from an error in entering the accumulated loss since 2019 in the stock register and there was no actual shortfall in the physical stock. A subsequent board meeting earlier this week evaluated and accepted the probe report.

The panel which visited the factory from August 7 to 12 also reported that the processing loss was below the halfway mark of the prescribed limit set for cattle feed factories.

The committee comprised Ramachandra Bhatt, former director, Animal Husbandry, Karnataka Milk Federation, and U.B. Das, former deputy general manager (Engineering), National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), as technical experts.

The other members of the panel included KCMMF director board members Johny Joseph, P. Srinivasan and K.R. Mohanan Pillai.