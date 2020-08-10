Probe demanded into suicide bid by village officer in Thrissur district

Congress and BJP leaders have demanded an investigation into the circumstances that forced Puthur Village Officer C.N. Simi to attempt suicide on Monday.
They have alleged that continuous mental and physical harassment by CPI(M) leaders had led the village officer to take the step.
Ms. Simi attempted suicide on Monday afternoon after panchayat president Mini Unnikrishnan and other members gheraoed her for the alleged delay in issuing certificates to LIFE Mission project applicants.
“Case should be registered against Mini Unnikrishnan and other members for abetting suicide. The CPI(M) mentally and physically harasses people who do not support their political interests,” said T.N. Prathapan, MP, after visiting the village officer at the hospital.
Action should be taken against leaders who interrupt an officer on duty and force her to suicide, said district Congress committee vice president Jose Vallur.
Even though the delay in issuing certificates was due to server problems, the panchayat leaders harassed the village officer, said BJP State secretary A. Nagesh, who also visited the officer at the hospital.
