Probe CM’s role in Priya Varghese’s appointment: P.K. Krishnadas 

November 18, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Thrissur

BJP leader P.K. Krishnadas on Friday demanded investigation into the alleged role of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the appointment of Priya Varghese as Associate Professor of Malayalam of Kannur University.

Addressing media persons here, Mr. Krishnadas alleged that there was high-level intervention in Ms. Varghese’s appointment.

“When Governor Arif Mohammed Khan protested against the appointment, the Chief Minister justified it. This is one of the reasons why Mr. Vijayan was supporting the Vice Chancellor of Kannur University to continue in the post,” he alleged.

“The Chief Minister misused his position,” he said. “Nepotism has become the official policy of the CPI(M). Apart from nepotism, the CPI(M) has taken large-scale bribes for the illegal appointments,” he added.

Mr. Krishnadas demanded judicial investigation into such postings.

“The higher education sector in the state is in shambles. The LDF is responsible for this. Around 60% of the colleges in the State do not have Principals,” he said.

“The positions remain vacant as there is shortage of Marxist supporters to fill those positions,’ he alleged. The BJP will organise protests raising these issues, he added.