Probe charges against Surendran: court

KALPETTA

16 June 2021 18:01 IST

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on Wednesday directed the police to investigate the allegation that BJP leader K. Surendran had paid ₹50 lakh to tribal leader and chairperson of the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) C.K. Janu in cash to ensure her allegiance to the NDA.

The court issued the directive as per a complaint filed by MSF State president P.K. Navas.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Navas alleged in his petition that Mr. Surendran had bribed Ms. Janu in two occasions to contest in the recent Assembly election as the NDA candidate in Sulthan Bathery Assembly segment.

The court registered the crime and issued a directive to Station House Officer (SHO), Sulthan Bathery police station, to investigate the allegation.