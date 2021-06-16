Kerala

Probe charges against Surendran: court

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court here on Wednesday directed the police to investigate the allegation that BJP leader K. Surendran had paid ₹50 lakh to tribal leader and chairperson of the Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) C.K. Janu in cash to ensure her allegiance to the NDA.

The court issued the directive as per a complaint filed by MSF State president P.K. Navas.

Mr. Navas alleged in his petition that Mr. Surendran had bribed Ms. Janu in two occasions to contest in the recent Assembly election as the NDA candidate in Sulthan Bathery Assembly segment.

The court registered the crime and issued a directive to Station House Officer (SHO), Sulthan Bathery police station, to investigate the allegation.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2021 6:02:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/probe-charges-against-surendran-court/article34831465.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY