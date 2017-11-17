Probe begins into suicide

The Kozhikode Rural police have recorded the statements of three students of KMCT Medical College where a final year MBBS student committed suicide by jumping from the top floor of a college building on Wednesday.

The police said they also recorded the statement of a senior student of the college who was part of a Facebook controversy associated with the incident.

A police team examined the controversial posts and comments in the ‘KMCT Xposed-MBBS Confessions’ group in Facebook that allegedly provoked Ushaml Ullas, the student who committed suicide.

A senior medical student who was reportedly part of the furtive ‘Confessions’ group was also questioned by the police.

Meanwhile, the police made it clear that they were yet to find any concrete evidence that actually prompted the student to commit suicide. As per preliminary investigations, the Facebook comments and discussions were part of casual conversations and it had no sober remarks to abet suicide.

Police sources also confirmed that they would record the statements of more students from the campus, including the two roommates who went home after the incident.

The girl had reportedly failed in two papers and the police wanted to confirm whether it had any impact on her.