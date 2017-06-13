Probe begins into mid-sea collision

The probe into the mid-sea collision off the Kochi coast began on Monday with officers of various law-enforcement agencies, including the police, Customs, Coast Guard and Directorate General of Shipping, entering Amber L, the suspect vessel.

Presently, the ship is at the anchorage off the Kochi port. The port has denied permission to the vessel to sail out.

Amber L, the Panama-flagged merchant vessel carrying fertilizer to China from Israel, was approaching Kochi for refuelling when it collided with the ill-fated fishing boat on Sunday.

‘Continued refuelling’

According to Tomin J. Thachankary, Additional Director General of Police, Coastal police, Kerala, the vessel was heading towards a fuel bunker located eight nautical miles off the Kochi coast when it reportedly rammed on the fishing boat.

“The suspect vessel continued its inward movement even after the collision, berthed at the bunker here around 8.15 a.m. and continued refuelling till around 11.30 a.m. Had it begun its onward journey, it would not have been easy for the agencies to locate and detain the ship,” the officer said.

As part of investigation, a joint team of enforcement agencies on Tuesday boarded the vessel and examined its navigation records as well as other evidence pointing to its involvement in the collision.

“We have seized the voice data recorder, log book and movement registry of the vessel to ascertain the route, speed and direction of the ship when the collision took place.

“They will be sent for a forensic examination to decipher the data which will be crucial in determining whether it was a hit and run case,” Mr. Thachankary added.

The search for Motti Das, the missing fisherman from Assam, continued on Monday. “The search, which was stopped on Sunday night, resumed at 5 a.m. on Monday,” said an official statement.

HC directive

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the Director-General of Shipping and the Principal Officer, Mercantile Marine Department, Kochi, to take into custody the original official log book and other documents, including the voyage data record and GPS chart, of the cargo vessel.

The directive was passed on a writ petition by Sujatha, wife of Antony John Jesu Alexander who was killed in the accident, and another fisherman.