Probe begins into ‘illegal elephant transfers’ from northeast States to Kerala

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) has initiated a comprehensive investigation into allegations of illegal elephant transfers from northeast India to Kerala. The inquiry will also examine claims of a criminal nexus involving elephant procurement agents in such unlawful commercial trades.

The WCCB’s Eastern Region, acting on a complaint, has sought reports from the Chief Wildlife Wardens of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura. The bureau has asked these States’ Forest departments for information on registered captive elephants, the number of transit permits issued for moving captive elephants within and between States, and details of cases related to illegal procurement and trade over the past three years.

The alleged involvement of Kollam native Omanakuttan Pillai, a repeat offender in wildlife-related cases, has also come under scrutiny. The WCCB also sought details regarding the cases registered against the elephant owner and his associates in the past five years.

Specific conditions

The probe follows numerous complaints flagging illicit efforts made to trade and transfer elephants from the northeast in violation of the Captive Elephant (Transfer or Transport) Rules, 2024, which allowed the transfer of captive elephants within or between States under specific conditions such as the owner being not in a position to maintain the animal or a State’s Chief Wildlife Warden ‘deems it fit’ to transfer the elephant for its better upkeep.

V.K. Venkitachalam, secretary, Heritage Animal Task Force, who filed the complaint with the WCCB, welcomed these measures, while accusing a section of elephant owners of misinterpreting the new rules to bring in large numbers of elephants to the State.

Recently, Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh had written to Minister of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav highlighting flaws in the Rules. The senior Congress leader claimed there were recent instances of commercial trade of elephants from Arunachal Pradesh to Kerala, Odisha and Gujarat. “There have been serious attempts to transfer wild caught elephants to these States from the northeast under the garb of captive and donations (sic),” he stated.

In response to these concerns, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has instructed Chief Wildlife Wardens in each elephant range State to strictly enforce the rules governing elephant transfers.

Genetic profiling

In a communication issued on August 20, the Project Tiger and Elephant Division emphasised that transfers must be permitted only after the elephants’ genetic profiles are recorded in the Ministry’s electronic monitoring application.