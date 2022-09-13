Probe begins into death of stray dogs in Moolakkulam

Deaths due to suspected poisoning

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM
September 13, 2022 18:17 IST

The Velloor police on Tuesday launched a probe into the death of several stray dogs, suspected to be due to poisoning, in Moolakkulam grama panchayat.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by an animal lover, the police booked a case under IPC Section 429 (mischief by killing or poisoning animals). As part of the investigation, the buried carcasses of the animals were exhumed and sent for post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

Several stray dogs were found dead in different locations in the Karikkode-Keezhoor region of the local body on Monday. The scope of the police investigation, however, includes the death of only four dogs, which also includes a pet dog owned by the complainant.

The mass killing of dogs had sparked widespread condemnation from several animal rights activists in the State.

