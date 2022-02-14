Probe begins into alleged leak of visuals of actor assault

Following instruction from Chief Justice of Kerala High Court

A probe has been launched into a complaint that the visuals of the actor assault got leaked from the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court.

The Registrar of the Vigilance ordered the investigation following an instruction from the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court. Joseph Saju, Deputy Superintendent of Police, is in charge of the investigation. No deadline had been fixed for completing the investigation, sources said.

Actor writes to CJI

The actor had written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), the President, the Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court and the Kerala Chief Minister that the visuals were allegedly leaked. She had also complained that the alleged leaking of the visuals amounted to the violation of her privacy. The actor approached the authorities with the complaint after a media report that the visuals were allegedly leaked from the court.