Probe against two cops in unfurling of upturned flag

KASARAGOD

27 January 2022 22:19 IST

DySP submits inquiry report

The district police have submitted a preliminary inquiry report to the Deputy Inspector of General in connection with the incident where Minister for Ports Ahammed Devakovil unfurled the national flag upside down on the occasion of Republic Day in Kasaragod.

Consequent to the report submitted by DySP Special Branch, an oral inquiry has been initiated against two policemen including grade SI Narayanan and civil police officer Bijumon of AR camp for dereliction of duty in assisting the revenue officials in the ceremony. The report of the ADM and the District Police Chief contained similar findings.

A senior police officer said that though there was a gaffe, it was a Revenue Department function. The police officials accused were called for assisting the revenue officials. With regard to police and other officials saluting the upside-down flag, he said that the national anthem was played by the band and it would have been unlawful not to salute even though the flag was upside down. They were only following the command, he said

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, the Minister had said that action would be taken against those responsible. The report submitted to the DIG also mentioned that departmental action should be taken against them. The incident turned out to be a huge embarrassment for Mr. Devarkovil.