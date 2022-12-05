Probe against Saji Cherian to be dropped citing lack of evidence

December 05, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The police team probing the alleged dishonour of the Constitution by Saji Cherian, MLA, is all set to wind up the probe citing lack of evidence.

Confirming the development, Rajappan Rawther, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thiruvalla, said on Monday that an intimation in this regard had already been sent to the complainant in the case. “A final report seeking to close the case will be submitted before the magistrate concerned in the next couple of days,” said the official.

In view of the development, the complainant, M. Baiju Noel, has approached the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking a probe. Besides the CBI, he has sent letters to the Chief Minister and the Home Secretary as well.

Based on a directive by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Thiruvalla, a case under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act was registered against Mr. Cheriyan at the Keezhvaipur police station in July this year.